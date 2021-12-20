Deadline for Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 signups is Jan. 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The deadline to enroll in the Leadership Wichita Falls class of 2022 is Jan. 7.

The class begins on Jan. 13 with a meet-and-greet event introducing the new class to the alumni and community stakeholders. It’s a community orientation and leadership training program.

If you are 18 or older and are interested in applying, view the full schedule or download the applications on their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.