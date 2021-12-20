Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Deadline for Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 signups is Jan. 7

The class begins on Jan. 13.
The class begins on Jan. 13.(Leadership Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The deadline to enroll in the Leadership Wichita Falls class of 2022 is Jan. 7.

The class begins on Jan. 13 with a meet-and-greet event introducing the new class to the alumni and community stakeholders. It’s a community orientation and leadership training program.

If you are 18 or older and are interested in applying, view the full schedule or download the applications on their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin, 32
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue
WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth
Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends supporting nonprofits through donations
Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends supporting nonprofits through donations
Farms in Texoma could be at risk of going out of business
Farmers hampered by rising input costs