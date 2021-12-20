First National Bank hosting blood drive Dec. 29

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue through the holiday season, donors of all types are needed to ensure every Texoma hospital has adequate blood supplies.

Donors of all types are needed to make sure every Texoma hospital has adequate blood supplies. (First National Bank)

First National Bank in Wichita Falls will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at their Fairway branch. Look for the Bloodmobile upon your arrival.

To schedule an appointment, contact Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107. Donors will receive a Vudu movie pass, long-sleeve T-shirt and COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

Vaccination status has no bearing on blood donations.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.