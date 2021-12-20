First National Bank hosting blood drive Dec. 29
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue through the holiday season, donors of all types are needed to ensure every Texoma hospital has adequate blood supplies.
First National Bank in Wichita Falls will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at their Fairway branch. Look for the Bloodmobile upon your arrival.
To schedule an appointment, contact Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107. Donors will receive a Vudu movie pass, long-sleeve T-shirt and COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.
Vaccination status has no bearing on blood donations.
