Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

How to cope with grief during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard.

Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life says grief is different for everyone.

”You can’t exactly know what to expect, just know you might feel differently moment to moment or day to day, and that’s completely normal,” she said.

Allow yourself and your family to feel any emotion whether it is sadness or even happiness.

”Allowing yourself to laugh and experience joy is actually going to make you feel more connected and more hopeful,” she said.

Baumstein says you have control over your choices, so if you don’t want to go to a holiday event or keep up with old traditions, you don’t have to.

”You don’t have to do anything that causes you more pain and suffering,” she said.

She also says that finding ways to honor and remember your loved one is an important part of the healing process.

”It can be anything from looking at videos and pictures of a loved one, to making their favorite meal or listening to songs that remind you of them,” Baumstein said.

If the holidays become too hard, it is important to get help.

”We often think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but really it takes a ton of courage, strength and vulnerability to ask for help,” Baumstein said.

Other ideas to honor a loved one include volunteering at an organization they cared about, planting a tree in their honor or something as simple as lighting a candle for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin, 32
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct....
Christian group paid ransom to free kidnapped missionaries in Haiti
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
The teenager noticed the customer was choking while serving food at the drive-thru window and...
15-year-old McDonald's worker saves choking customer
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November...
Chinese tennis star denies making sexual assault claim
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas