Isolated showers will be possible Monday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 57 with mostly sunny skies. A few showers will hang around in the morning hours. These showers will be limited to our far eastern and southeastern counties. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 29 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will start warming up. Tuesday, the high will be 64 with sunny skies. We will have the same high on Wednesday. Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with sunny skies. However, by Thursday, we will warm up to 72 with partly cloudy skies. Christmas Eve is looking warm this year. We will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong on Friday. It will be out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph. The strong winds could lead to elevated fire conditions across Texoma. For Christmas day, we will have a high of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

