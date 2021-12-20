Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested for Altus robbery

Phil Molina
Phil Molina(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is behind bars after a robbery that sent one man to a hospital.

According to Altus police, the crime happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Rochester.

There, the victim told police that a man hit him in the head and took off with his medication.

The victim was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police later identified and arrested the suspect, Phil Molina.

He was booked in the Jackson County Jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin, 32
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue
WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth
Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends supporting nonprofits through donations
Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends supporting nonprofits through donations
Farms in Texoma could be at risk of going out of business
Farmers hampered by rising input costs
The class begins on Jan. 13.
Deadline for Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 signups is Jan. 7