TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints

Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it if you are flying to spend the holiday with family or friends.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(Gray News) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration shared a reminder of what items can be carried through security checkpoints and what items should be in a checked bag.

This gives travelers time to make arrangements on transporting their favorite holiday foods, items and gifts ahead of holiday celebrations.

TSA says that solid items are most suitable for security checkpoints. If the item can be spilled, spread, sprayed or poured, and is larger than 3.4 ounces, it must be in a checked bag.

Another tip from TSA is to remove all food items from a carry-on bag and place them in a bin for quicker screening.

TSA encourages travelers to visit the “What I can bring?” page on its website for further information.

Travelers can also use social media for tips on how to travel with holiday foods and items.

TSA also recommend travelers to pack gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping paper because it could trigger an alarm and would need to be opened by security.

