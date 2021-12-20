WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Noel Martin has been indicted for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Noel is accused of shooting his neighbor, 46-year-old Martin Jones, during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home Community on Oct. 9. The original charge of aggravated assault was upgraded to murder when Jones passed away on Oct. 14 as a result of his injuries, leaving behind a wife and three children.

The murder weapon has not been recovered by law enforcement. Police say Martin’s brother Carlos Martin took a handgun from the crime scene before law enforcement arrived; he was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence on Oct. 25. While Carlos denied the charges, his brother Noel and a witness both stated that Carlos took the gun and drove away, according to an arrest affidavit.

