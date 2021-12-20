Email City Guide
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested two men Sunday night after they allegedly fired shots at a vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Officers were called out to E. Scott and Tesco Aves. after a victim called about two men who fired shots at their vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. Officers found the suspects’ truck at Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and chased them for about four miles.

The suspects then reportedly stopped in the 100 block of Oriole Street. According to court documents, passenger Damon King got out of the car, jumped a fence and ran into the Lion’s Court Apartments area. Police reportedly found him hiding in a bedroom closet inside of an apartment.

The driver, Demarkus Lathen, reportedly got out of the car and laid on the ground. Both suspects were arrested at the scene.

King also had two arrest warrants; his total bond was set at $20,502. He was charged with the following:

  • Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 from Jan. 5, 2020
  • Possession of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams from Jan. 10, 2020
  • Evading arrest or detention from Dec. 19, 2021
  • Possession of marijuana between two and four ounces from Dec. 19, 2021

Lathen’s total bond was set at $7,500. He was charged with possession of marijuana between two and four ounces and evading arrest or detention from Dec. 19, 2021.

Both suspects remained in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday.

