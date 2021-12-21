49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

22 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 0 - 74 21 Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 0 - 49 22

Last week, the health district reported three total deaths, 164 cases and 190 recoveries.

