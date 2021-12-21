49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.
22 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
|0
|-
|74
|21
|Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
|0
|-
|49
|22
Last week, the health district reported three total deaths, 164 cases and 190 recoveries.
