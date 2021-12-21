Email City Guide
Tuesday fire destroys shed, burns backyards

The fire began from a burn barrel near a house on Vickers Ct.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire in a suburban area of Wichita Falls burned down a shed and singed neighbor’s yards before being controlled by the fire department.

The fire spread from a burn barrel, which had been placed on the wooden porch of an apartment set apart from the main house on the 100 block of Vickers Ct., according to Deputy Sheriff Melvin Joyner.

Joyner said that flame from the burn barrel had spread onto the porch and into the grass before setting at least two sheds alight, as well as the grass in neighboring yards. One of the sheds was completely burned down, while the other sustained inner damage from flames.

No estimate on property damage has been released at this time; the porch of the back apartment was burned down, and the fire department was forced to break a few windows on the apartment when fighting the flames.

Wichita County enacted a burn ban on Dec. 14 following fires in Electra and Clay County, which banned outdoor burning until further notice from the Commissioner’s Court. The County also reissued its disaster declaration to extend until Dec. 22, citing the imminent threat of fires in the area.

