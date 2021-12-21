Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

For Any Last Minute Gifts Go to Connect Packing & Shipping

By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide wishes you a Merry Christmas with Santa’s Wish List! This is our City Guide Santa’s Wish List: Our Top 10 most fun places to go and things to do this holiday season!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is: Connect Packing & Shipping! For any last minute gifts, and all of your holiday shipping needs!

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

Wichita Falls Public Library allowing checkout of DVD players
Wichita Falls Public Library allowing checkout of DVD players
City Guide: Balance Yoga
Find Your Balance During this Holiday Season!
City Guide: Balance Yoga
City Guide: Balance Yoga
It’s Christmas all year round at the Christmas Store
It’s Christmas all year round at the Christmas Store
City Guide: The Regeneration Boutique playing dress up
Celebrate Christmas with the Regeneration!