Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends supporting nonprofits through donations

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During this season of giving, the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends presented two monetary gifts to two Texoma nonprofits on Monday.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received a $10,000 donation and The Kitchen received a $5,000 donation.

“It wouldn’t be possible to feed all of the kids the way that we do after school without these two organizations,” said Cara Herr-Sauceda, board member of the Wichita Falls Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends. “Around this time of giving and the season of charity and helpfulness, we just want to kind of echo that and let them know or appreciate.”

The money received will make it possible for these two nonprofits to continue serving those in need in Texoma.

