Crash backs up traffic on highway in WF

The crash backed up traffic along U.S. 281 on Tuesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders in Wichita Falls were called to a crash that backed up traffic along U.S. 281.

The crash was called in by dispatch just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Our crews at the scene reported that the accident occurred on the raised ramp of U.S. 281 between Kell West Blvd. and the MPEC. While the cause of the crash is currently unknown, traffic had resumed normal patterns by 1 p.m.

Stick with News Channel 6 for details as we learn more.

