Crash backs up traffic on highway in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders in Wichita Falls were called to a crash that backed up traffic along U.S. 281.

The crash was called in by dispatch just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Our crews at the scene reported that the accident occurred on the raised ramp of U.S. 281 between Kell West Blvd. and the MPEC. While the cause of the crash is currently unknown, traffic had resumed normal patterns by 1 p.m.

