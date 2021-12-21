Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.(KHOU)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the plane struck a paraglider.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating three crash sites.

One where the plane went down, one several miles away where a parachute was found and another area where the body was found.

It’s unclear if the deceased person was the paraglider or in the plane.

A witness says they saw the plane smoking and a person parachuting out of the aircraft.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete.
9th Street water tower to be replaced
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
FILE - Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia,...
Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds