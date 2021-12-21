Farmers hampered by rising input costs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If one thing is certain it’s that 2021 has brought higher prices for just about everything. And now, more than ever, the effects of inflation are felt on farms in Texoma.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m still trying to figure that part out,” farmer Kenneth McAlister said.

McAlister has been in the Ag business since the 80s and said the biggest growth on his farm right now isn’t from his crops, it’s from his input costs.

“A year ago, we were giving $15 and today we’re getting $54 for a gallon of Roundup,” McAlister said. “Diesel a year ago was $1.24. Today, a load of tractor fuel is going to be around $2.75 to $2.76.”

And, even with the high market price from crops and cattle, turning big profits is few and far between.

“A lot of times we think farmers are getting rich because look how much meat costs but it’s a very small percentage,” Texas AgriLife County Extension Agent David Graf said.

It’s not just input costs that are going up, it’s also the price of equipment. McAlister said a machine on his farm he uses to pick cotton used to be around $250,000. That price has now jumped up to $750,000.

“Next thing you know, you’ve got a million dollars tied up in equipment and you still don’t have a crop planted,” McAlister said. “It’s just getting harder and harder by the day and a young guy that wants to go get started, I question why? Why do you want to go do this? Are you wanting to lose money because I don’t see how he can figure out where he’s got it penciled in to make money?”

For McAlister, there seems to be no end in sight and so as the costs grow, so does his faith in hopes of change.

“I just don’t know what we’re going to do in this Ag deal,” McAlister said. “You got to believe somewhat that he’s taking care of us. And you have to think, this is not just here, this is nationwide.”

