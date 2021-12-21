Email City Guide
Lawton Police warn of phone scam

If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning the public about a scam impacting people in the area.

According to Lawton Police, the scam involves someone calling or messaging people and claiming to be from a local church. They then try to get money on behalf of the church, but they don’t have any connection to the church they claim to represent.

Police are asking the public not to give these scammers your personal information.

They add that you can call your local church or non-profit in order to actually donate to help others this holiday season.

If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.

