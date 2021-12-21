Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mass teacher callout after student dies from COVID in Philadelphia

By KYW Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Teachers at Philadelphia’s largest high school staged a mass callout, causing school officials to switch to online learning, after a 17-year-old student’s death from COVID-19.

More than 40 educators called out of work Monday at Olney Charter High School nearly a week after 12th grader Alayna Thatch died from COVID-19. The union representing them, the American Federation of Teachers, says they didn’t organize what has been labeled a “mass callout.”

The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.

Thatch’s family said they stand in solidarity with the teachers, and the 17-year-old would have been supportive of their decision.

The clash over COVID-19 safety guidelines leaves the teachers and their union at odds with school administrators.

“I don’t think that this was the time or the way to go about this,” Principal James Thompson said. “I think that we actually go far above and beyond with our protocols anytime that someone does identify themselves as having COVID.”

School officials said they offer additional nurse rapid testing and contact tracing and are 100% sure Thatch did not contract COVID-19 from school.

With COVID-19 being their biggest battle, Thompson said this disagreement is another thing they will have to put behind them.

“There’s a lot more that we could be focusing on,” he said.

The surge in coronavirus cases is not only concerning to the teachers at Olney. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says six schools are shut down due to the virus.

“Clearly, we are seeing ... across the world an uptick in cases, and we are being mindful of that,” said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the school district.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete.
9th Street water tower to be replaced
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
FILE - Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia,...
Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds