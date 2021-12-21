Mild weather returns Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have mild weather return to the area. We will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 31 with clear skies. Heading into Wednesday, we will have a high of 65 with mostly sunny skies.

Once we get to Thursday, our temps will start to climb. We will have a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies.

We are also looking at the potential for high fire danger on Friday. Strong winds and low relative humidity levels will increase the potential for wildfires.

