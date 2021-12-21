More details released on Monday night fire in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire Monday night in Wichita Falls caused about $20,000 in damage to a home.

The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Dayton around 9:06 Monday night. When crews got there, they found fire coming from the front of the home.

Wichita Falls fire officials said the fire extended to the attic, and it took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said it started in the area where Christmas decorations were plugged in and turned on.

The Red Cross was called in to help the people who live in the home.

