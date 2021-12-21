Email City Guide
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Craig Carter.
Craig Carter.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - A Nocona businessman and former political candidate was arrested on Dec. 15.

The Denton County jail records show Craig Carter was arrested by Fort Worth police and then booked into the Denton County Jail.

Carter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

News Channel 6 has requested details on this arrest and is waiting to hear back from Denton County.

