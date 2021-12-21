Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - A Nocona businessman and former political candidate was arrested on Dec. 15.

The Denton County jail records show Craig Carter was arrested by Fort Worth police and then booked into the Denton County Jail.

Carter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

News Channel 6 has requested details on this arrest and is waiting to hear back from Denton County.

