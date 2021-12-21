Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Strike at Kellogg comes to a close; workers to return Monday

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis. They make all of the company’s well-known brands of cereal, including Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes.(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A strike at Kellogg that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants.

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Kellogg said Tuesday that the new contract provides immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to top-tier wages, a major sticking point for workers, and benefits for transitional employees.

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work,” CEO Steve Cahillane said in a prepared statement.

Workers that have been on strike since Oct. 5 will return to work on Monday, Kellogg said, after the holiday.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said the contract is a win for workers.

“This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” union President Anthony Shelton said in a prepared statement.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union voted on the new offer over the weekend. The offer includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees.

Earlier this month, an overwhelming majority of workers voted down a five-year offer that would have provided 3% raises and cost of living adjustments in coming years to most, but not all of the workers.

Workers have been on strike at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. They make all of the company’s well-known brands of cereal, including Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes.

Kellogg’s said most workers at its cereal plants earned an average of $120,000 last year, though union members have said they work more than 80 hours a week to earn that, and those wages are only available to longtime workers. Under the two-tiered pay system the company uses, newer workers are paid less and receive fewer benefits.

That pay system has been a sticking point during the negotiations, and Kellogg’s offer didn’t change on that part of the contract. The company has said it will allow all workers with at least four years of experience move up to the higher legacy pay level as part of this contract. Union officials previously said that plan wouldn’t let other workers move up quickly enough. The company has also proposed eliminating the current 30% cap on the number of workers at each plant who receive the lower wages.

The workers remained unified during the strike amid worker shortages across the country, which may have given them more leverage in negotiations. And the said raises were overdue after workers kept the plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the strike Kellogg has been trying to keep its plants operating with salaried employees and outside workers, and the company said late last month that it planned to start hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers.

President Joe Biden sharply criticized Kellogg’s for threatening to permanently replace workers, saying that doing that would undermine the collective bargaining process.

Shares of Kellogg Co., based in Battle Creek, Michigan, fell more than 2% Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete.
9th Street water tower to be replaced
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
FILE - Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia,...
Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds