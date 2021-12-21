Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Autopsy results have been released for two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail.

Both deaths happened in the month of September.

The first, on Sept. 13, was a 57-year-old inmate who had a medical emergency.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Department, the man was taken to United Regional Health Care by ambulance and died a short time later.

An autopsy has ruled his cause of death as natural causes due to medical issues.

The second death, which happened Sept. 15, happened after the Sheriff’s Department said the inmate was found having a medical emergency.

They said staff attempted life-saving measures on the 72-year-old before he was taken by ambulance to United Regional Health Care, where he later died.

His cause of death has also been ruled as natural causes due to medical issues.

