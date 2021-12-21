TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its statewide drunk driving prevention campaign.

The campaign is “Drive Sober. No Regrets,” and is out just in time for Christmas and the New Year holidays.

According to TxDOT, there were 2,462 alcohol-related crashes in Texas during last year’s holiday season, which resulted in 93 deaths and 215 serious injuries.

TxDOT is urging Texans to drive sober, and if they are drinking, to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service or find another alternative and if they can’t, to stay put.

This is part of the agency’s ongoing End the Streak campaign aimed at curtailing deadly crashes. According to TxDOT, the last day with no deaths on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.