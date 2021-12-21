Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

It's been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and...
It's been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and TxDOT is pushing for change.(Courtesy TxDOT)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its statewide drunk driving prevention campaign.

The campaign is “Drive Sober. No Regrets,” and is out just in time for Christmas and the New Year holidays.

According to TxDOT, there were 2,462 alcohol-related crashes in Texas during last year’s holiday season, which resulted in 93 deaths and 215 serious injuries.

TxDOT is urging Texans to drive sober, and if they are drinking, to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service or find another alternative and if they can’t, to stay put.

This is part of the agency’s ongoing End the Streak campaign aimed at curtailing deadly crashes. According to TxDOT, the last day with no deaths on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete.
9th Street water tower to be replaced
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
Volunteers clean up Electra cemetery after fire
Volunteers clean up Electra cemetery after fire
WF City Council approves building permit fee increase
WF City Council approves building permit fee increase
Wichita Falls Public Library allowing checkout of DVD players
Wichita Falls Public Library allowing checkout of DVD players