WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are going up later this week along with west and southwesterly winds. Some of these winds will be rather gusty by the end of the week and around Christmas. Highs will rise through the 60s and into the 80s by Christmas Eve and Day. There’s no rain in the forecast and fire weather threats will return.

