WF church fills stockings for Salvation Army

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A small church in Wichita Falls gave a big gift to the Salvation Army this week.

Faith Lutheran Church donated a hundred filled Christmas stockings to the Salvation Army, which will be distributed to children in the community during the holiday season. The church’s donation filled over 20% of the Salvation Army’s quota of 450 stockings.

The present is especially remarkable because of the gifter’s size; Faith Lutheran Church only has 115 members. This is the second year that the church has come together for the Salvation Army program.

For more information on the program or other ways to get involved, call Faith Lutheran Church at (940) 766-1009, or visit 1437 Southwest Parkway.

