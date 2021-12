WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has one last mobile pantry stop in 2021.

Food bank officials will be at the Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The mobile pantry made several stops each month this year to help people in need. If you would like to support the food bank, click here.

