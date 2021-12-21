Email City Guide
WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a house fire near Dayton and Brook avenues Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the house around 9 p.m. The front of the house was damaged by the fire, and smoke was coming out of the home on all sides.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

