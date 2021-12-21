WFFD fights fire on Dayton Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a house fire near Dayton and Brook avenues Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the house around 9 p.m. The front of the house was damaged by the fire, and smoke was coming out of the home on all sides.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

