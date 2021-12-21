Wichita Falls Public Library allowing checkout of DVD players

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library is now providing DVD players for residents to check out.

The DVD kit comes with RCA and HDMI cables, a remote and an instruction booklet. The library has two DVD players available, and more will be purchased if they prove to be a popular item.

“The library has a great collection of DVDs,” Andrew Jelen, collections and technical services supervisor, said, “but not everyone still owns a DVD player.”

The library’s video collection includes recent releases, classic titles, new and old television series, documentaries, and filmed stage plays.

“Our streaming service through Hoopla will continue, of course,” said Library Administrator Jana Hausburg, “but, we want to make sure our collections remain available to the entire community.”

DVD players can be checked out for three weeks at a time, but are limited to one per library card. The library will hold borrowers responsible for loss or damage to the players.

Library officials said they also have board games to check out. For more information, you can contact the Wichita Falls Public Library at (940) 767-0868

