9th Street water tower to be replaced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday morning, the Wichita Falls City Council voted to allocate funds to make some big changes to the 9th Street water storage tank.

The current tower, which was built in the 1920s, will be demolished and replaced with a new tower. Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber stated the tower has had a number of leaks in the past few months and it just made more sense to build a new one.

“The money would allow us to rebuild that tank, remove the old tank and rebuild it with a 1.5 million gallon elevated storage tank,” said Schreiber. “It would similar, almost identical to what we call the Kell West tank out there at Cypress.”

Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete. Its completion is slated for spring of 2023.

Wichita Falls City Council Coverage - Dec. 21, 2021

