Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Faith Mission ready to bring Christmas smiles once again

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Christmas four days away, the staff at Wichita Falls Faith Mission is excited to celebrate the holidays and make the day just a little bit brighter for families in need.

While they won’t be having their annual Christmas party that has been missing in action since 2019 due to COVID, staff and several volunteers will still be providing a traditional Christmas lunch and dinner for almost 200 people at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

“It is amazing to kind of become their second family. To be able to fill that void is an honor, they’re so thankful that they have a place to go and a place that cares about them. Of course, we’re thankful to the community that they provide everything we need so we can turn around and provide it for them,” said Steve Sparks, executive director of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Families will be able to eat inside, but there may be some wait times because of limited tables and social distancing. There will also be stocking stuffers for children at Faith Refuge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reports have revealed two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail in September...
Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes
Noel Martin was indicted for the murder of Martin Jones, who passed away following a shooting...
WF man indicted for neighbor’s murder
The crash backed up traffic along U.S. 281 on Tuesday.
Crash backs up traffic on highway in WF
Damon King and Demarkus Lathen were arrested following a police chase on Sunday night.
WF police arrest two after Sunday night chase
Craig Carter.
Nocona businessman, former political candidate arrested in Fort Worth

Latest News

Last February, the Texas power grid failure left millions without power and heat for days
Texans concerned about power grid as winter months approach
McNiel Middle School teacher earns National Board Certification
McNiel Middle School teacher earns National Board Certification
Demolition and then construction will begin once the engineering for the new tower is complete.
9th Street water tower to be replaced
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services