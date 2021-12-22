Faith Mission ready to bring Christmas smiles once again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Christmas four days away, the staff at Wichita Falls Faith Mission is excited to celebrate the holidays and make the day just a little bit brighter for families in need.

While they won’t be having their annual Christmas party that has been missing in action since 2019 due to COVID, staff and several volunteers will still be providing a traditional Christmas lunch and dinner for almost 200 people at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

“It is amazing to kind of become their second family. To be able to fill that void is an honor, they’re so thankful that they have a place to go and a place that cares about them. Of course, we’re thankful to the community that they provide everything we need so we can turn around and provide it for them,” said Steve Sparks, executive director of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Families will be able to eat inside, but there may be some wait times because of limited tables and social distancing. There will also be stocking stuffers for children at Faith Refuge.

