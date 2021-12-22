McNiel Middle School teacher earns National Board Certification

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You can now call McNiel 7th Grade English Teacher Missy McCartney a National Board Certified Teacher.

She is one of only two such teachers in Wichita County with this title.

The 18-month process, which involved a content exam and submission of three portfolios that took 100 hours each, helped McCartney understand there is no perfect teacher and it’s all about continuous reflection and understanding her students.

