Mild Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we inch closer to Christmas temperatures will continue to climb and be near record-breaking this weekend. For Wednesday expect a high near 65 with sunny skies. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 10 mph. Tomorrow temps reach the mid 70s. Christmas Eve will have a high in the mid 80s with gusty winds out of the southwest. Sunday a front drops temperatures just slightly into the 70s before another unseasonably warm day Sunday. The holiday weekend will also see elevated fire conditions.

