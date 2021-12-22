Email City Guide
Mild Wednesday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we inch closer to Christmas temperatures will continue to climb and be near record-breaking this weekend. For Wednesday expect a high near 65 with sunny skies. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 10 mph. Tomorrow temps reach the mid 70s. Christmas Eve will have a high in the mid 80s with gusty winds out of the southwest. Sunday a front drops temperatures just slightly into the 70s before another unseasonably warm day Sunday. The holiday weekend will also see elevated fire conditions.

