Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.(Roper Family)
By Mariya Murrow, Iyani Hughes and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST
ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – The parents of a high school football star in Georgia announced their son died Wednesday.

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper is believed to have died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.

“He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” his family wrote in a Tweet. “He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports Illustrated reported he had not committed to a school but had interest from several programs, including Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU and North Carolina.

“Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the community. #5 will never be forgotten,” Roswell High School athletics tweeted.

The standout quarterback finished the season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to SI.

