Texans concerned about power grid as winter months approach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It may be warmer out now than it usually is in December, but with the winter months coming, Texans still have concerns the state’s power grid since February’s winter storm.

Last February, the Texas power grid failure left millions without power and heat for days. A woman whose power was out for three days straight said she was luckier than most and chose to make the best out of a uncomfortable situation.

“We had just moved to Texas about five weeks prior to the storm happening and we really didn’t have any friends since we were new to Texas from California so for us our experience was probably a little different,” said Hayley Enston, resident of Wichita Falls.

Enston said the power in her apartment building went out around 9 p.m. on a Sunday night in February, but unlike many across the state of Texas, she had a warm place to go.

“It was below freezing and fortunately the apartment leasing office had power down there and they had a fireplace. The manager, offered any resident that wanted to stay down there to sleep so we just made the best of it,” said Enston.

Others weren’t so lucky. Reports that came out in the following months said the storm caused over 700 deaths statewide. Blame was put on the grid’s operator ERCOT, while Texans looked to Governor Greg Abbott to make some changes.

“The governor has been front and center along with the lieutenant governor. The leadership in both the Texas House and the Texas Senate in passing legislation and putting rules into place to address that problem, so that’s really been on going since then,” said Karr Ingham, economist with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

Experts in the industry say now it’s up to Texas agencies to do their part to make sure the natural gas that powers Texas’ grid is prepared for these upcoming grueling winter months and make sure Texas won’t experience another blackout.

“The transportation facilities, the facilities that process that gas and turn it into usable gas by the utility, and the utilities themselves, these are critical infrastructure and the purpose of the legislature is to keep all of that operating if and when we have another weather event like that,” said Ingham.

There are some tips and supplies you can stock up on to prepare your family in the event of another power outage. You should put together an emergency kit, have batteries and flashlights, buy a portable generator and have layers of warm clothing ready to go that could save your life.

