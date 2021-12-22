Volunteers clean up Electra cemetery after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many grave markers and headstones at the Electra Cemetery were affected after fires broke out in Texoma two Fridays ago.

Two organizations joined forces Tuesday to respect the gravestones of those affected.

The 4-H programs of Wichita and Archer counties partnered together for the community service project, gathering at 10 a.m. to clean soot off grave markers and headstones, as well as assess other damage to the property.

