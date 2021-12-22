Warm and Windy by Christmas Eve

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue increasing as we head into Christmas Eve. As southwestern and westerly winds increase, temperatures will push into the 70s and 80s. Gusty winds will create increasing brush and grass fire conditions by Friday. Highs on Friday could push into the middle 80s which would be records. We may see a small drop in temperatures on Christmas Day before we go back up on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.