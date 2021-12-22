Email City Guide
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council got into conversations about certain trash services around the city on Tuesday. 31 locations across Wichita Falls were said to be illegal and in violation of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the locations had problems with runoff, ultimately costing the city more money in the long run to clean it up.

“Apartment complexes can’t be putting protrusible household waste in an open-top container and there’s several reasons why,” said Schreiber. “It’s in violation TCEQ [regulations]. It has to be stored in a closed container and picked up at a minimum of once a week.”

Schreiber said continuing to go against TCEQ code could result in a number of fines for the city, and that fixing the problem will also save taxpayers money.

Wichita Falls City Council Coverage - Dec. 21, 2021

