Wichita Falls police investigating gunfire on Fillmore Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are investigating an incident involving gunfire that happened Wednesday on Fillmore Street.

Officers got the call around 10:50 a.m. and spoke with the victim at the scene. The victim reportedly told police that her and the suspect had an argument, and the suspect fired a shot in her direction.

The suspect then reportedly left the area. Wichita Falls police said there were no injuries during the incident, and they found evidence that a shooting had happened.

According to police, a report has been filed for aggravated assault - family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

