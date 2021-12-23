Email City Guide
Craig Carter arrest affidavit reveals more from police investigation

Carter is running for TX House District 68
Craig Carter.
Craig Carter.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has obtained the arrest affidavit for Nocona businessman and political candidate Craig Carter. He was arrested on Dec. 15 by Fort Worth police and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to documents. His bond was set at $20,000.

Carter’s arrest affidavit tells the story through law enforcement’s investigation, though Carter himself claims a different series of events unfolded.

The arrest affidavit states Carter’s wife found him in her apartment sitting on the couch with a gun. The couple is reportedly separated, and the affidavit states the apartment belonged to Carter’s wife.

The wife asked Carter for the gun, but he allegedly refused to hand it over. The document states the gun belongs to another man, and it was supposed to be in a bag in a closet. The wife then went downstairs and asked the gun owner to help her get Carter out of the apartment.

Court documents state the man went upstairs and walked toward Carter, who pointed the gun at him with his finger on the trigger. The man was then able to get close to Carter. Carter pulled the trigger as the man approached and ultimately disarmed him, according to police. The document states the gun’s safety was on, so Carter could not fire it.

The affidavit states the man escorted Carter downstairs, tied his hands behind his back with a belt, and held him on the ground at gunpoint until police arrived to the scene.

After bonding out of jail, Carter is telling his side of the story and claims a video he recorded of the incident will help prove his innocence. News Channel 6 will have more on Carter’s version of the story on Thursday.

