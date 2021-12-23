Craig Carter disputes alleged aggravated assault, continues District 68 campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - State House District 68 hopeful Craig Carter has no plans of abandoning the campaign trail despite a recent arrest and charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Denton County.

On Dec. 14, Carter was charged following an alleged altercation at the home of his estranged wife and son in Fort Worth.

Despite the charges Carter believes he will still gain the votes of residents in District 68, all while clearing his name. That incident took place exactly one week after he announced his candidacy via his YouTube page.

News Channel 6 obtained the arrest affidavit, but Carter said what’s on that document is not what actually happened. He believes voters will stand beside him once the truth comes out.

“The way you overcome evil is by doing one act of goodness and I do that everyday. People will see who I am as this truth comes out, no one will question my character,” said Carter. " I am committed to standing for those that don’t have a voice.”

Last September, he ran and lost in the specials general election for Texas State Senate District 30.

“This is an unbelievable story,” said Carter. “We need people who will stand against criminals. We need people to put them in jail and make sure that our communities are safe, our schools are safe and that law abiding citizens have no threat of what’s happened to me here. I think to myself as to how many other people have experienced something when only part of the story was told.”

Carter said the arrest affidavit from Denton County, which states he attempted to fire a gun at a friend of his wife, is not only one sided but also not true.

Carter is currently out the Denton County Jail on a $20,000 bond and he believes he was targeted. According to his arrest record, Carter and his wife’s martial status is listed as separated.

He said he was at the home because he had a key. However, after attempting to reach out to the apartment management company, it is still unclear if Carter’s name is in fact on the lease.

“Fort Worth police, you guys missed it,” said Carter. “You dropped the ball and Rex’s safety is at jeopardy and I’m asking people to get to investigate this correctly, get to the bottom of the truth. This guy had no rights to be in my home. My wife never asked me to leave. I never pointed a gun at anyone. I never pulled the trigger.”

If he does take the seat from current Texas House District 68 Representative David Spiller, he will be making some big changes.

“One of the big things is term limits,” said Carter. “You don’t have people in office for 25 years, you don’t have judges in office for 25 years. If I ever take this next step, that there will be accountability.”

Carter said he recorded a video during the incident, which he has turned into the Denton County district attorney’s office where he hopes it will be used as evidence to clear his name.

