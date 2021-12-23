Email City Guide
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on Central Freeway near Maurine Street sent two people to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday evening.

Traffic was backed up on Central and Northwest freeways as the police and fire departments worked the scene.

Wichita Falls police said the accident happened when several cars swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle. This caused a small pileup involving four vehicles, including a City of Wichita Falls bus.

The bus driver and a driver from a different vehicle were reportedly the people taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

