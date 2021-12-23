Families aren’t letting the Omicron variant stop holiday celebrations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is rapidly approaching, but is the latest COVID variant slowing people down this holiday weekend?

For many families, Christmas is one of the biggest holidays of the year where everyone gathers together to celebrate the holidays. It’s something residents have continued to do for years before and even after COVID-19.

“On Christmas Day, I plan on going to my parent’s house. We usually go to IHOP and then we go back to the house and open up gifts and then we play some board games after, but then when it’s probably time to go, I’m going to go over to my boyfriend’s house,” said Addison Hoff, a resident.

Hoff, who isn’t vaccinated, said between both houses she will be visiting on Christmas Day, there will be at least 25 people, some vaccinated but most not.

“I didn’t have second thoughts, only because there is a lot of people in my family who are not vaccinated and they haven’t gotten sick from the virus, so I’m not really about it that much,” said Hoff.

While others doing some last-minute shopping in Wichita Falls said they will also be having large gatherings but feel safe because they have been fully vaccinated.

“We’re going to have some friends coming over, we’re all safe. There is a big space and we’re not worried at all,” said Marco Campi, a resident.

However, large holiday gatherings have become a concern for Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District staff.

“We saw an increase in the number of cases after Thanksgiving and it’s kind of leveled out, but they are still higher than what we would like. We fully expect to see an increase in the next 10 days after Christmas,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

Currently, there are no reported Omicron cases in Wichita County, but it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods.

“I believe we already have the Omicron variant here and we may have it long before we ever get one detected by sequencing. We’re limited by the Department of State Health and Human Services on the number of samples that we can send in,” said Kreidler.

The health department is awaiting the results of seven samples from individuals that have either passed or were hospitalized in breakthrough cases. They provided some advice to keep you and your family safe this Christmas.

“If you are vaccinated and you’ve had your booster and everyone who’s at your gathering has also been vaccinated, then that provides a safer environment. What we know is that vaccines are still our number one defense against COVID-19,” said Kreidler. “If you are going to Christmas gatherings that may have both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals those unvaccinated should get a COVID test before and wear a mask.”

