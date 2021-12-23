How to dispose of your real Christmas tree in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s almost Christmas, and the City of Wichita Falls knows that real trees will need a place to go after the big day.

The City’s Sanitation and Parks Departments have thus worked together to designate four locations where people can bring natural Christmas trees starting on Dec. 26. There won’t be any charge for residents, and the trees will be used as mulch throughout city parks.

Repurposing the trees into an environmentally-friendly ground covering means that no artificial trees will be accepted at the drop-off locations. The City also asked that residents bring only the tree to the drop-off point: all tree stands, decorations and lights must be removed prior to loading up.

Residents should also note that the City’s tree disposal program is only valid at the four drop-off sites listed below. There will be no curbside pickup of Christmas trees this year, and any trees left on the curb during the regular trash schedule will not be hauled away by city employees.

You can drop off your trees at any time at Lucy Park or Kiwanis Park until Thursday, Jan. 6. Residents can also drop off trees for free at the City Transfer Station and City Landfill during their business hours; there will be no charge for disposal at these locations for residents who can show proof of residency and a residential account with the City of Wichita Falls.

A full list of drop-off locations and their hours of operation is below:

Lucy Park will be open 24 hours a day until Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The park is located on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway; Drive to the far west side of the park following the signs to drop off your tree.

Kiwanis Park will also be open 24 hours a day until Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The park is located at 4400 Southwest Parkway, and you can drop off your tree next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance of the park.

The City Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road, and is open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

