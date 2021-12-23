Email City Guide
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights ends this Sunday for 2021 season

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The last day to experience the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights during the 2021 holiday season is Sunday, Dec. 26.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

The Fantasy of Lights will run until Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

