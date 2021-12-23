Near-record high temps will be possible over the next few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 38 with mostly clear skies. However, after midnight, areas of fog will start to develop.

Near-record breaking highs will be possible until Monday. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with partly cloudy skies. The record high for Thursday is 76, set in 1982. Friday, we will have a high of 86. The record high for Friday is 87.

On Christmas Day, we will have a cold front move through. This will drop our high to 75. The record high for Christmas Day is 78, set in 2016.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.