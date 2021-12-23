Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 51 with mostly clear skies. Near-record breaking highs will be possible until Monday.

Friday, we will have a high of 88. The record high for Friday is 87. On Christmas day, we will only have a high of 75. A cold front will move across the area Saturday.

However, the cold front will move back to the north as a warm front on Sunday. When this warm front moves to the north, we will see near 90 degree temps. The high on Sunday will be 87 with partly cloudy skies.

