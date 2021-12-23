Santa Claus visits the Bill Bartley YMCA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Santa Claus made an early stop in Wichita Falls for Christmas Thursday morning during a visit the Bill Bartley YMCA.

Families came out and enjoyed cookies with Santa Claus while taking pictures and telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

”YMCA is a place for all,” said AJ Hernandez, president and CEO of the Wichita Falls YMCA. “That’s truly our mission and our values so we wanted kids here, we wanted families here and I think as we saw today, we had families, adults, seniors, everybody was here to kinda celebrate the season so that makes us excited.”

The YMCA was excited to have this special day for families. Their staff enjoys getting people in the community involved during the holidays.

