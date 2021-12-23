Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Santa Claus visits the Bill Bartley YMCA

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Santa Claus made an early stop in Wichita Falls for Christmas Thursday morning during a visit the Bill Bartley YMCA.

Families came out and enjoyed cookies with Santa Claus while taking pictures and telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

”YMCA is a place for all,” said AJ Hernandez, president and CEO of the Wichita Falls YMCA. “That’s truly our mission and our values so we wanted kids here, we wanted families here and I think as we saw today, we had families, adults, seniors, everybody was here to kinda celebrate the season so that makes us excited.”

The YMCA was excited to have this special day for families. Their staff enjoys getting people in the community involved during the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
The man approached the girl twice in Ross, showing her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a Mickey...
WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam

Latest News

Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
On Dec. 14 Carter was charged following an alleged altercation at the home of his estranged...
Craig Carter disputes alleged aggravated assault, continues District 68 campaign
With no curbside pickup for Christmas trees this year, the City of WF has designated four free...
How to dispose of your real Christmas tree in WF
Atmos Energy makes donation to Vernon Fire Department
Atmos Energy makes donation to Vernon Fire Department