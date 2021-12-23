Email City Guide
Temps continue to climb

Near record-breaking heat this Christmas
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we round out what looks to be the warmest December on record for Wichita Falls we will see temperatures continue to rise. Today starts off with dense fog across parts of Texoma with temps in the upper 30s. By lunchtime our fog looks to clear. This afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 78.

Christmas Eve will have a high near 86, just a degree shy of the record high set in 1955. Winds will be strong out of the southwest. Tomorrow night temps fall back into the 60s. Christmas Day will have a high in the mid 70s. Sunday afternoon we are back in the 80s. Warm, dry, and windy weather over the next few days will also mean an elevated risk for fires.

