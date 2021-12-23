Email City Guide
TxDOT launches holiday drunk driving prevention campaign

By Josh Rowe and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During last year’s holiday season, 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes happened in Texas. Out of those crashes, 93 people were killed and another 215 were seriously injured.

News Channel 6 Photojournalist Josh Rowe spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, and they are urging the public to drive sober this holiday season.

“Drive Sober, No Regrets is our campaign for this year’s Christmas and New Year’s time,” said Adele Lewis, TxDOT PIO.

The campaign’s goal is to remind people of the dangers of drunk or drugged driving.

“Be sober so that you don’t have any regrets,” said Lewis. “We always say buzzed driving is drunk driving. You’re not going to particularly know how drunk you are and some people who are experienced drinkers and drug users think that they have it and they don’t.”

Lewis said more than 3,900 people lost their lives on Texas roads in 2020. Of that 3,900, almost 1,000 of them were involved in a DUI wreck.

“That’s almost 25% statewide,” said Lewis. “When you look at the district numbers for our area, 38% of the people who die in a fatal wreck in this area were involved in a DUI Wreck.”

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to drive more defensively.

“Drivers are not driving that great anymore,” said Lewis. “We can all see that on the roads, so buckle up, don’t be drinking and driving, have the knowledge that the next guy in the next car could very well be intoxicated. So you need to protect yourself and be extra, extra careful this time of year when so many people indulge in alcohol and drugs.”

Remember, there are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service or call a friend or family member to ensure your safety and that of other drivers.

