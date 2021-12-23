Email City Guide
WF Youth Opportunities Center gives back through Christmas event

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center made this Christmas holiday special for families that came out to their Christmas Day event on Wednesday.

Children were able to play games inside the center’s gym and earn funny money. That money could be used to fill a bag of toys and other special gifts for not just themselves but their family and friends.

“We can’t ever do it real big but the kids that are walking out of here with toys are going to be super happy and so are their families,” said Madeline Chappel, executive director of Youth Opportunities Center.

“I like giving and they’re going to be really We like making them happy that’s what we like to do to keep a smile on their face that keeps a smile on their face,” said Shamano Dennis, assistant coordinator of Youth Opportunities Center.

The event also helped teach children the importance of thinking of others this season, and staff said they were also thankful to have so many donations to give out.

